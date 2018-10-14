Bruins Get Full Team Effort, Dominance In 8-2 Win Vs. Red Wings

It was a full team effort from the Boston Bruins on Saturday afternoon.

The team rolled past the Detroit Red Wings with an 8-2 win. David Pastrnak scored a hat trick while four Bruins players notched their first goals of the season.

After the game, NESN’s Jack Edwards and Andy Brickley broke down everything that went right for Boston, including the continued dominance from Boston’s first line.

To hear their breakdown, check out the “NESN Sports Today” video above, presented by People’s United Bank.