Bruins’ Jaroslav Halak Denies Canucks’ Sven Baertschi In Third Period

Jaroslav Halak made some timely stops in the third period.

With the game hanging in the balance tied at one in the third period, the Boston Bruins goalie denied Vancouver Canucks left wing Sven Baertschi to keep the game knotted.

The save would prove important as the B’s seemed to find a rhythm after a slow first period and would bring the game to overtime. Boston ultimately would lose in OT, but if it weren’t for Halak, the game likely would have ended in regulation.

To see Halak’s third-period stop on Baertschi, check out the “TD Bank Save of the Game” video above, presented by TD Bank.

Thumbnail photo via Perry Nelson/USA TODAY Sports Images