Bruins’ Offense Goes Silent In First Period Against Hurricanes

There hasn’t been much going for the Boston Bruins’ offense of late.

After being shut out at home against the Montreal Canadiens this past Saturday, Boston’s attack was equally quiet in its return to the ice Tuesday. The B’s only logged five scoring chances in the opening 20 minutes against the Carolina Hurricanes at PNC Arena, extending their scoreless streak to four periods.

NESN’s Dale Arnold, Billy Jaffe and Barry Pederson broke down the Bruins’ lackluster offense during the first intermission. To hear what they had to say, check out the Amica Coverage Cam in the video above.

Thumbnail photo via Marc DesRosiers/USA TODAY Sports