Bruins Use Nifty Passing To Set Up Ryan Donato Power-Play Goal Vs. Sabres

The Boston Bruins took an early 1-0 lead against the Buffalo Sabres on Thursday night, but they weren’t content having just a one-goal lead heading into the first intermission.

Boston went on the power play at 13:58 when Vladimir Sobotka was whistled for slashing. The B’s pounced quickly with the man advantage thanks to some nifty puck movement.

Ryan Donato brought the puck into the offensive zone and shuffled it to Patrice Bergeron. Bergeron quickly centered the puck to Brad Marchand who slipped a slick pass to Donato next to the net. The center smoked the puck past Sabres netminder Carter Hutton to give the Bruins a 2-0 lead.

To see NESN’s Billy Jaffe and Barry Pederson break down the goal, check out the Amica Insurance Coverage Cam video above.

