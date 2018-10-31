Chris Sale, Red Sox Haven’t Started Contract Extension Discussions Yet

The Red Sox announced Tuesday — one day before their World Series parade through the streets of Boston — that they exercised Chris Sale’s contract option for 2019.

But what does the future hold for the left-hander beyond next season?

Sale, who was acquired from the White Sox before the 2017 season, is entering the final year of a contract he signed with Chicago in 2013. He’s slated to earn $15 million in 2018 — $16 million if he’s named the American League Cy Young Award winner this offseason — and the Red Sox will need to decide at some point whether the seven-time All-Star is part of their long-term plans.

So far, Boston hasn’t discussed a contract extension with Sale. Red Sox principal owner John Henry revealed such during Wednesday’s World Series celebration.

No contract extension discussions have begun with Chris Sale, John Henry says — Christopher Smith (@SmittyOnMLB) October 31, 2018

John Henry on a potential Chris Sale extension:

"We haven't had any conversations about any contracts thus far," Henry said. "I haven't Dave. We've been focused like the players on one thing." — Christopher Smith (@SmittyOnMLB) October 31, 2018

Red Sox owner: John Henry: "I've never seen a year in which there was no talk about contracts, there was no talk about media. I was the only one that complained about the media this year." — Christopher Smith (@SmittyOnMLB) October 31, 2018

Now, this obviously isn’t huge news. The Red Sox just wrapped up an amazing World Series run and knew they held a club option on Sale for 2019. They don’t need to decide on the pitcher’s long-term future right now, and Boston might prefer to see how Sale looks next season after dealing with a shoulder issue this season before giving him a lucrative contract extension.

The lack of talks still is notable, though, if only because it shines light on the elephant in the room. Sale has fit like a glove with the Red Sox, putting together two excellent seasons in Boston’s pressure-packed environment, but he’ll turn 30 years old in March and has a track record of wearing down late in seasons. Do the Red Sox want to roll the dice by signing him to a huge deal, especially with David Price planning to stick around for four more years at $127 million and Mookie Betts, among others, also nearing free agency?

