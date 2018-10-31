Lions’ Matt Patricia Snaps At Reporter For Posture During Press Conference

If you’re gong to come at Matt Patricia with questions, you’d better sit upright.

Or else, you know, he’ll get upset.

The Detroit Lions head coach snapped at a reporter Wednesday over posture — of all things. Patricia’s outburst came amid a deluge of questions about the Lions trading receiver Golden Tate to the Philadelphia Eagles.

Take a look:

Hey, we weren’t in the room, so it’s impossible for us to speak to the reporter’s posture. Still, it seems like a weird thing for Patricia to care about in the first place.

In his first year in Detroit, Patricia has led the Lions to a 3-4 record, good for last place in the NFC North.

Thumbnail photo via Raj Mehta/USA TODAY Sports Images