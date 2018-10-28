Chris Sale Was Perfect Guy To Fire Up Red Sox During World Series Game 4

The Boston Red Sox needed a jolt of life Saturday night and Chris Sale was just the man to provide it.

Trailing the Los Angeles Dodgers 4-0 in Game 4 of the World Series, Sale became animated in the Red Sox’s dugout prior to the top of the seventh inning, screaming and gesturing toward the mound in an attempt to wake up Boston’s dormant offense.

Sale’s speech worked, as the Sox scored nine runs in the final three innings to beat the Dodgers 9-6 and take a commanding 3-1 series lead.

Red Sox hitting coach Tim Hyers spoke with reporters about Sale’s outburst, noting the Red Sox ace is the perfect guy to get a team going in that situation.

