Could Senators Use Winger Mark Stone As Trade Chip At Deadline?

The Ottawa Senators are turning a new leaf.

The Senators traded one of the best players in the history of their franchise prior to the 2018-19 NHL season when they dealt Erik Karlsson to the San Jose Sharks. With Ottawa likely to be a seller come the February trade deadline, could Mark Stone be the next Sen to be shipped out of town?

Prior to the Boston Bruins’ tilt with the Senators on Tuesday, NESN’s Dale Arnold, Billy Jaffe and Barry Pederson speculated Stone’s future in Ottawa. To hear what they had to say, check out the video above from “Bruins Face-Off Live,” presented by EchoStor Technologies.

Thumbnail photo via Aaron Doster/USA TODAY Sports