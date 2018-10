David Pastrnak continues to be an integral part to the Boston Bruins’ first line.

The winger got the B’s on the board in the first period of Saturday afternoon’s contest against the Detroit Red Wings at TD Garden. The 22-year-old went end-to-end before burying the puck for his fifth goal of the season.

To see a replay of Pastrnak’s goal, check out the Berkshire Bank Exciting Rewind in the video above.

Thumbnail photo via Greg M. Cooper/USA TODAY Sports Images