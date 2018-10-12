Berkshire Bank Exciting Rewind

David Pastrnak Posts Early ‘Goal Of The Year’ Candidate With Tally Vs. Oilers

by on Thu, Oct 11, 2018 at 8:40PM

In case you weren’t already aware, David Pastrnak is a magician with the puck on his stick.

The hockey world was reminded of this Thursday night when the Bruins winger scored a dazzling goal in the first period of Boston’s tilt with Edmonton Oilers to knot the score at 1-1. Pastrnak’s craftiness and puck control were on full display, and TD Garden went crazy when the 22-year-old lit the lamp.

To see a replay of Pastrnak’s highlight-reel goal, check out the Berkshire Bank Exciting Rewind in the video above.

Thumbnail photo via Bob DeChiara/USA TODAY Sports

