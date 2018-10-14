David Price Looking To Put Playoff Failures Behind Him In ALCS Game 2

There’s no way around it: Sunday night is the biggest start of David Price’s baseball career.

The Boston Red Sox pitcher’s postseason failures have been well documented, as he’s yet to win a playoff game as a starter. But he’ll look to reverse the narrative Sunday night when he takes the mound at Fenway Park against the Houston Astros in Game 2 of the American League Championship Series.

Price spoke Saturday night about what he needs to do to be successful against the Astros’ loaded lineup.

