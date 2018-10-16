Eduardo Nunez, Mookie Betts Share Red Sox’s Mindset Ahead Of ALCS Game 3

The Boston Red Sox have some bad memories in Houston.

In last season’s American League Division Series against the Astros, the Red Sox were throttled in Games 1 and 2, ultimately losing the set in four games. But now they’re back at Minute Maid Park for Games 3 through 5 of this campaign’s AL Championship Series and will enter Tuesday’s contest with the series tied.

Prior to Game 3, NESN’s Guerin Austin spoke to Mookie Betts and Eduardo Nunez about the team’s mindset. To hear what they had to say, check out the “Red Sox Gameday Live” video above, presented by DCU.

