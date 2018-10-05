Felice Herrig Explains Why She Won’t Forgive Conor McGregor For Bus Attack

Felice Herrig will likely have plenty of eyeballs on her fight against Michelle Waterson at UFC 229 thanks in partly to being on the main card with Conor McGregor. But that doesn’t mean she’s particularly fond of the Irishman.

Herrig was on the bus prior to UFC 223 when McGregor’s chaotic antics resulted in two fighters getting injured and being pulled off the card.

The No. 9-ranked women’s strawweight contender wasn’t physically injured by McGregor’s attack, but she hasn’t forgiven the former two-weight champion for his actions. She went off on McGregor during UFC 229 media day.

This isn’t the first time Herrig has criticized McGregor. She has been vocal about her disdain for McGregor since the attack and has occasionally taken jabs at The Notorious on social media.

