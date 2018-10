Jaroslav Halak made 26 saves as the Boston Bruins blanked the Philadelphia Flyers, 3-0, at TD Garden on Thursday night.

Zdeno Chara tacked on two goals and became the third NHL defenseman to have a multi-goal game at the age of 41 or older.

These are just a couple of your Ford F-150 Final Five Facts from Thursday night’s game. Watch the video above to see the rest.

Thumbnail photo via Bob DeChiara/USA TODAY Sports Images