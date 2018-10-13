Gus Nyquist, Dylan Larkin Look To Continue Strong Start For Red Wings Vs. Bruins

The Red Wings have yet to win a game in regulation this season, but two of their players are off to a hot start for Detroit.

Gus Nyquist and Dylan Larkin have a combined seven points in four games with Nyquist accounting for three assists. They’ll look to continue their strong start Saturday afternoon when the Red Wings take on the Boston Bruins at TD Garden.

For more on Nyquist and Larkin check out the video above from “Bruins Face-Off Live,” presented by EchoStor Technologies.

Thumbnail photo via Gary A. Vasquez/USA TODAY Sports Images