Hurricanes Goalie Scott Darling To Make Season Debut Vs. Bruins

The Carolina Hurricanes will welcome back a familiar face to the ice Tuesday night.

Fifth-year goaltender Scott Darling will make his 2018-19 NHL season debut when the Hurricanes host the Boston Bruins at PNC Arena. Darling’s first season with Carolina in the 2017-18 campaign wasn’t anything to write home about, as he owned a 13-21-7 record with a 3.18 goals against average.

Prior to the Bruins-Hurricanes tilt, NESN’s Dale Arnold, Billy Jaffe and Barry Pederson took a closer look at Darling’s debut season with the Canes. To hear what they had to say, check out the video above from “Bruins Face-Off Live,” presented by EchoStor Technologies.

Thumbnail photo via James Guillory/USA TODAY Sports