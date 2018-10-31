Hurricanes Grab Early Lead Vs. Bruins With Gritty First-Period Goal

It was by no means pretty, but the Carolina Hurricanes managed to grab an early lead over the Boston Bruins on Tuesday thanks to some grit and grind.

With just over two minutes remaining in the first period at PNC Arena, a Hurricanes face-off win in the attacking zone led to a wide-open shot from Sebastian Aho. While Jaroslav Halak denied the initial strike, the puck remained loose in the goalmouth until Michael Ferland worked it into the back of the net to give Carolina a 1-0 lead.

To see a replay of Ferland’s goal, check out the Berkshire Bank Exciting Rewind in the video above.

Thumbnail photo via James Guillory/USA TODAY Sports