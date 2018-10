The Boston Bruins looked much more like themselves Thursday night in Buffalo.

One day after an embarrassing 7-0 season-opening defeat to the Washington Capitals, the Bruins bounced back with a convincing 4-0 road win over the Sabres.

To watch Jack Edwards and Andy Brickley break down Boston’s first win of the season, check out the “NESN Sports Today” video above, presented by People’s United Bank.