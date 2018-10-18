Jackie Bradley Jr. Offers Possible Reason Behind His Clutch Playoff Hits

Jackie Bradley Jr. continues to deliver in the American League Champion Series.

The Boston Red Sox center fielder roped a go-ahead, three-RBI double in the third inning of Game 2 against the Houston Astros followed by a grand slam in the eighth inning of Game 3. The pair of timely hits helped the Red Sox secure a 2-1 lead in the best-of-seven series.

Prior to Wednesday’s Game 4 at Minute Maid Park, Bradley caught up with NESN’s Guerin Austin to talk about his flair for the dramatic of late. To hear what JBJ had to say, check out the video above from “Red Sox Gameday Live,” presented by DCU.

