Jackie Bradley Jr. Shares Emotion Of ALCS Game 3 Grand Slam Vs. Astros

Jackie Bradley Jr. came through in a big way Tuesday night against the Houston Astros.

With Boston clinging to a two-run lead in the eighth inning of Game 3 of the American League Championship Series, Bradley came up to bat with the bases loaded and cleared them all with just the sixth grand slam in Red Sox postseason history.

Following massive 8-2 victory over the Houston Astros, NESN’s Guerin Austin caught up with the outfielder to discuss his big night.

