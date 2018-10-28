Joe Kelly Reacts To Chris Sale Firing Up Red Sox Dugout In World Series Game 4

Chris Sale didn’t take the mound Saturday night at Dodger Stadium, but he found a way to make an impact in Game 4 of the World Series.

Sale was rather animated in the Red Sox’s dugout shortly after the Los Angeles Dodgers grabbed a 4-0 lead in the sixth inning, as the left-hander appeared to take it upon himself to fire up his team.

Boston responded, as the visitors scored nine runs in the final three innings en route to a 9-6 victory.

After the game, Joe Kelly shared his thoughts on Sale’s tongue lashing. To hear from the right-hander, check out the video above from “Red Sox Extra Innings,” presented by W.B. Mason.

