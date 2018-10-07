Chaos Ensues After Khabib Nurmagomedov Defeats Conor McGregor At UFC 229

LAS VEGAS — Khabib Nurmagomedov is still undefeated after defeating Conor McGregor via submission in the fourth round of UFC 229’s main event.

But the culmination of UFC 229 didn’t come with him wearing the UFC lightweight belt around his waist. Instead, chaos ensued as members of both Khabib’s and McGregor’s teams started brawling following the fight.

After Nurmagomedov forced McGregor to tap out with under two minutes left in the fourth round, he proceeded to throw his mouthguard toward presumably members of McGregor’s team. A brawl ensued afterwards as Nurmagomedov leapt outside of the octagon and started throwing punches at members of McGregor’s team.

McGregor was then attacked by members of Khabib’s team and after the dust settled, both fighters were escorted outside of the octagon without a belt presentation.

Dana White to Khabib: If I put this belt on you here, people are gonna start throwing shit into the Octagon. Someone else is gonna get hurt. #UFC229 — Marc Raimondi (@marc_raimondi) October 7, 2018

Both fighters were later escorted out of the arena by security and police.

McGregor is being escorted from the arena by security and police. #UC229 — Marc Raimondi (@marc_raimondi) October 7, 2018

Khabib is escorted out of the arena by Las Vegas PD and security as fans throw drinks on him. #UFC229 — Marc Raimondi (@marc_raimondi) October 7, 2018

Nurmagomedov’s victory keeps his undefeated record intact at 27-0. McGregor suffers his second career UFC loss and his first since losing to Nate Diaz at UFC 196.

