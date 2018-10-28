Max Domi Gives Canadiens 2-0 Lead Over Bruins With First-Period Goal

The Montreal Canadiens found themselves up early on the Boston Bruins on Saturday night.

After Brendan Gallagher made it 1-0 in the first, Maxi Domi doubled the Habs’ lead just 1:21 later on a second effort shot from his knees after he fanned his first attempt.

The Canadiens winger capitalized with B’s netminder Tuukka Rask being out of the crease and was able to notch his eighth point in six games.

To hear NESN’s Andy Brickley’s breakdown of Domi’s goal, check out the Berkshire Bank Exciting Rewind video above.

Thumbnail photo via Timothy T. Ludwig/USA TODAY Sports Images