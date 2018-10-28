Berkshire Bank Exciting Rewind

Max Domi Gives Canadiens 2-0 Lead Over Bruins With First-Period Goal

by on Sat, Oct 27, 2018 at 8:44PM

The Montreal Canadiens found themselves up early on the Boston Bruins on Saturday night.

After Brendan Gallagher made it 1-0 in the first, Maxi Domi doubled the Habs’ lead just 1:21 later on a second effort shot from his knees after he fanned his first attempt.

The Canadiens winger capitalized with B’s netminder Tuukka Rask being out of the crease and was able to notch his eighth point in six games.

