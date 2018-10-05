Mookie Betts, Red Sox Expecting Great Atmosphere In ALDS Vs. Yankees

Fenway Park is buzzing any time the New York Yankees are in town, but there’s a good chance the energy will be taken to another level over these next two days.

The Boston Red Sox will host their American League East rival for the first two games of the clubs’ American League Division Series, which kicks off Friday night.

Prior to the best-of-five series opener, NESN’s Guerin Austin caught up with a trio of Red Sox to talk about what they’re expecting the atmosphere to be like at Fenway. To hear from Mookie Betts, Steven Wright and Steve Pearce, check out the video above from “Red Sox Gameday Live,” presented by DCU.

Thumbnail photo via Bob DeChiara/USA TODAY Sports