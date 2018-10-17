Nathan Eovaldi Says Team Can ‘Win In Any Park’ After Game 3 Win Vs. Astros

For the second time this postseason the Boston Red Sox came out on top when Nathan Eovaldi started a game on the road with his team tied 1-1 in the series.

The right-hander has shown he was a home run acquisition around the trade deadline by president of baseball operations Dave Dombrowski, as he is 2-0 this postseason with 13 innings pitched and only two earned runs.

After Tuesday night’s Game 3 American League Championship Series victory over the Houston Astros, Eovaldi discussed his own performance, as well as the reason why the Sox have been successful on the road this postseason thus far.

To hear what Eovaldi had to say, check out the clip above from “Red Sox Extra Innings”, presented by W.B. Mason.

Thumbnail photo via Brad Penner/USA TODAY Sports Images