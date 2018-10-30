NFL Rumors: Texans Considering Trade For Patriots WR Phillip Dorsett

The New England Patriots reportedly are targeting a receiver ahead of Tuesday’s NFL trade deadline.

But don’t be surprised if Bill Belichick also sends a wideout packing.

The Houston Texans have “talked” about trading for Patriots receiver Phillip Dorsett, NFL Media’s Ian Rapoport reported Tuesday, citing sources. The report came shortly after news broke that Houston acquired star receiver Demaryius Thomas from the Denver Broncos.

The #Texans are closing in on a trade for Demaryius Thomas in exchange for a mid-round pick. (via @RapSheet) 📺: Up To The Minute pic.twitter.com/DkH2gvTX5K — NFL Network (@nflnetwork) October 30, 2018

You probably shouldn’t expect a deal to get consummated, however. The Athletic’s Jeff Howe reported that there hasn’t been “much progress” on a Dorsett trade.

The Texans have called about Phillip Dorsett but it doesn’t sound like there’s been much progress on the trade front to this point, per source. — Jeff Howe (@jeffphowe) October 30, 2018

Dorsett, a former first-round pick of the Indianapolis Colts, got off to a hot start this season, his second in New England. The 25-year-old had at least seven targets and four receptions in three of his first four games, and seemed to be developing a strong rapport with quarterback Tom Brady.

But Dorsett has seen his playing time dramatically diminish since the Patriots traded for Josh Gordon in September. Gordon still doesn’t look quite right in New England’s offense, but there’s no debating who is higher on Brady’s pecking order.

As for which receiver the Patriots could add Tuesday, your guess is as good as ours. The team reportedly had targeted both Thomas and Golden Date, but both players were dealt Tuesday afternoon.

Thumbnail photo via Jasen Vinlove/USA TODAY Sports Images