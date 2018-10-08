Watch Patrice Bergeron Score Just 30 Seconds Into Bruins Vs. Senators

It took under a minute for the Boston Bruins to get their first goal on home ice, thanks to Patrice Bergeron.

The Bruins center pounced on a rebound after Ottawa Senators goalie Mike Condon denied David Pastrnak’s initial attempt in the first period during Monday’s Columbus Day matinee at TD Garden.

The tally marked Bergeron’s second goal of the season, and the veteran went on to add two more for his first hat trick of the season.

To watch Bergeron get the scoring started for the Black and Gold, check out the Berkshire Bank Exciting Rewind video above.

Thumbnail photo via Bob DeChiara/USA TODAY Sports Images