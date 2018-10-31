Patriots’ Lengthy Injury Report Includes Julian Edelman, Sony Michel

FOXBORO, Mass. — It might easier to list the healthy players on the New England Patriots’ roster after Wednesday’s injury report.
Here’s the full list:
DID NOT PARTICIPATE
WR Julian Edelman (ankle/illness)
TE Jacob Hollister (hamstring)
OL Shaq Mason (calf)
OL Brian Schwenke (foot)
DE Deatrich Wise Jr. (illness)
LIMITED PARTICIPATION
P Ryan Allen (ankle)
OT Trent Brown (ankle)
OT Marcus Cannon (concussion)
LS Joe Cardona (shoulder)
WR Josh Gordon (hamstring)
DE Geneo Grissom (ankle)
TE Rob Gronkowski (ankle/back)
LB Dont’a Hightower (knee)
RB Sony Michel (knee)
DE John Simon (shoulder)
The Patriots held a walk-through Wednesday, so it’s possible they were simply giving players an extra day of rest after a Monday night game.
Edelman was limited in practice prior to Week 7 with a heel injury. He was off the injury report last week and played 96.1 percent of snaps Week 8 against the Buffalo Bills.
Michel returned to practice Saturday on a limited basis. That he was back at practice Wednesday could be a good sign for his availability Sunday, though it’s too early to tell.
