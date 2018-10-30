Patriots Place Cornerback Eric Rowe On Injured Reserve, Open Roster Spot

The New England Patriots didn’t acquire a player at the NFL trade deadline, but they did make a roster move.

The Patriots placed cornerback Eric Rowe in injured reserve Tuesday with a groin injury, according to the NFL transaction wire. Rowe has missed four games this season with the groin ailment. He missed eight games with a groin injury last season, as well.

Rowe would be eligible to return off injured reserve before the playoffs, though it seems more likely the Patriots will activate rookie cornerback Duke Dawson, who’s eligible to come off IR next week, and running back Rex Burkhead, who could return Week 13.

Rowe, who began the season as a starter, is a free agent after the season. He’s played 21 games with the Patriots and recorded 50 tackles and one interception after being acquired from the Philadelphia Eagles.

The Patriots have Stephon Gilmore, Jason McCourty, Jonathan Jones, JC Jackson and Keion Crossen left on their roster at cornerback. Dawson could add further depth next week.

The Patriots currently have an open spot on their roster that they’ll need to fill by Sunday when they take on the Green Bay Packers. If rookie Sony Michel isn’t ready to play in Week 9 as he recovers from a knee injury, then it could make sense to sign a running back. The Patriots struggled to run the ball Monday night with James White, Kenjon Barner and wide receiver Cordarrelle Patterson.

