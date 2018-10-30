Xander Bogaerts Hands Out World Series Gear To Kids, Visits Retirement Home

Plenty of people rushed to get their World Series gear after the Boston Red Sox clinched the title Sunday night against the Los Angeles Dodgers.

And while most are expecting a delivery truck to drop off their items, some kids got an unexpected surprise.

Shortstop Xander Bogaerts wandered around a Brighton neighborhood to drop off some World Series attire to kids. While he was leaving one house, the playground across the street started a “Red Sox” and “Xander Bogaerts” chant.

After he finished his delivery routes, the shortstop made his way to a retirement home where he enjoyed a nice game of poker with a handful of women.

Bogaerts and the Red Sox landed back in Boston on Monday night with the World Series trophy. They continue the celebration with a parade Wednesday beginning at 11 a.m. ET.

