Pedro Martinez Slams Umpire Angel Hernandez After Horrific ALDS Game 3

Angel Hernandez just isn’t a good umpire, let’s get that out of the way.

The veteran ump had a rough night at Yankee Stadium on Monday, as he had three (!) calls overturned at first base in the first four innings.

Here they are:

.@RedSox challenge call that Didi Gregorius is safe at 1B in the 2nd; call overturned, runner is out. Powered by @Mitel. pic.twitter.com/PenfubgKjm — MLB Replay (@MLBReplays) October 9, 2018

.@Yankees challenge call that Gleyber Torres is out at 1B in the 3rd; call overturned, runner is safe. Powered by @Mitel. pic.twitter.com/YmZ4QJLKET — MLB Replay (@MLBReplays) October 9, 2018

.@Yankees challenge call that Didi Gregorius is out at 1B in the 4th; call overturned, runner is safe. Powered by @Mitel. pic.twitter.com/NBArNpUh5P — MLB Replay (@MLBReplays) October 9, 2018

After the game, TBS analyst and MLB Hall of Famer Pedro Martinez slammed Hernandez, who is known as one of the worst umpires in the league.

“Angel was horrible,” Martinez said on TBS’ postgame show. “Don’t get me going on Angel now. Major League Baseball needs to do something about Angel. It doesn’t matter how many times he sues Major League Baseball. He’s as bad as there is.”

You know it was a bad night when Peter Gammons is coming after you.

Thankfully Angel Hernandez wasn't in on Brown v. Board of Education. It would have been overturned — Peter Gammons (@pgammo) October 9, 2018

But hey, it gets better, because Hernandez will be the home plate umpire for Tuesday’s Game 4.

