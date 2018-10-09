David Pastrnak Hilariously Roasts Yankees At End Of ALDS Game 3

Yankee Stadium was hopping Monday night. That is, until the Red Sox opened the floodgates.

Boston throttled the New York Yankees 16-1 in Game 3 of the American League Division Series, taking a 2-1 lead in the series.

Thanks to a seven-run fourth inning, the Sox were leading 10-0 entering the fourth, sucking the life out of the home crowd. As such, in the back half of the game most of the stadium was eerily quiet, with the crowd gradually thinning out as the night drew on.

In the final minutes of the game, Boston Bruins star winger David Pastrnak weighed in on the game with a nice little roast.

Seeing Yankee Stadium empty before the game is over is phenomenal. #DoDamage — davidpastrnak (@pastrnak96) October 9, 2018

Well done.

The Red Sox will have a chance to try and quiet the crowd in The Bronx once more Tuesday as they look to eliminate the Yankees in Game 4.

Thumbnail photo via Kim Klement/USA TODAY Sports Images