Red Sox Fan Steph Curry Was All Of Boston After World Series Game 3

Stephen Curry is hard to relate to: He’s a three-time NBA champion, makes a bajillion dollars and is, like, really good a shooting a basketball.

The Golden State Warriors guard, however, was easy to connect with after Game 3 of the 2018 World Series.

Curry, a diehard Boston Red Sox fan, sat through 7 hours and 20 minutes Friday night only to watch Boston lose to the Los Angeles Dodgers in the 18th inning. Watching the longest game in Major League Baseball postseason history is a tall order in its own right, let alone if you’re a fan of the team that winds up losing.

After the game, Curry took to Instagram to express a sentiment that all Red Sox fans can understand.

(You can click here to watch Curry’s Instagram video.)

We feel you, Steph.

The Red Sox now lead the Dodgers 2-1 in the best-of-seven series. The two teams will meet again Saturday night in a pivotal Game 4.

First pitch at Dodger Stadium is scheduled for 8:09 p.m. ET.

Thumbnail photo via Russ Isabella/USA TODAY Sports Images