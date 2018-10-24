Red Sox Hoping ‘Alex Cora Magic’ Continues For Remainder Of World Series

Alex Cora has pressed all the right buttons in 2018.

The Boston Red Sox manager piloted the Sox to a franchise-record 108 wins in the regular season, and his coaching wizardry has continued in the playoffs.

The latest example of came during Game 1 of the World Series when Cora elected to pinch-hit for the red-hot Rafael Devers in the seventh inning at Fenway Park, sending up Eduardo Nunez in his place. Nunez rewarded the skipper’s faith by blasting a three-run home run to stretch Boston’s lead to 8-4 and help them grab a 1-0 series lead.

After the game, ace Chris Sale and shortstop Xander Bogaerts discussed “Cora Magic,” hoping their manager can keep it going for the remainder of the series.

To hear from Sale, Bogaerts and Cora, check out the “Red Sox Gameday Live” video above, presented by DCU.

Thumbnail photo via John Glaser/USA TODAY Sports Images