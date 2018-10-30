Red Sox President Sam Kennedy Has Extremely High Praise For 2018 Squad

After landing back in Boston following the World Series victory, Boston Red Sox president and CEO Sam Kennedy exclaimed that this team will go down as the “greatest Red Sox team in history.”

Kennedy’s lofty praise isn’t without warrant, as this team did set the record for most wins in team history, send five players to the All-Star game and feature Most Valuable Player and Cy Young candidates in Mookie Betts, J.D. Martinez and Chris Sale.

The Sox have featured many historic teams but who knows, maybe Kennedy is right.

