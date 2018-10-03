Red Sox Tab Fitting Ex-Player To Throw Out First Pitch At ALDS Game 1

The Boston Red Sox will kick off the postseason by bringing back a guy who knows all about October theatrics.

Former Red Sox outfielder Trot Nixon will throw out the ceremonial first pitch Friday night ahead of Game 1 of the American League Division Series at Fenway Park.

Sox fans will remember Nixon as the scrappy, hard-nosed right fielder who helped Boston win two World Series during his 10-year tenure with the Red Sox.

But Nixon also had a flair for the dramatic: Exactly 15 years and one day prior to Friday’s playoff opener — October 4, 2003 — he smacked a walk-off, two-run home run in the 11th inning to cap Boston’s wild 3-1 win over the Oakland Athletics in Game 3 of the ALDS.

The Red Sox went on to win that series and broke their World Series curse the following year. So, why not bring back the postseason hero to rekindle a little magic?

Nixon’s presence will be all the more fitting if the Sox face the A’s, who take on the New York Yankees in the AL wild-card game Wednesday night for the right to play at Fenway.

Nixon, a Wilmington, N.C., resident also is organizing a collection the Fenway Park gates to those affected by Hurricane Florence in his home state. The collection begins at 5:32 p.m. ET and will continue through the second inning.

