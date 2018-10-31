Red Sox Thank Fans With Heartfelt Message Before World Series Parade

The Boston Red Sox have some of the best fans in the world. And they know it.

The Red Sox rode through the streets of Boston on duck boats Wednesday in celebration of their 2018 World Series victory, giving fans an opportunity to show support for one of the greatest teams in Major League Baseball history.

The appreciation obviously goes both ways, though, and the Red Sox tweeted the following message Wednesday morning from principal owner John Henry and chairman Tom Werner:

What a ride.

The Red Sox solidified themselves as the best team in baseball during the regular season, racking up a franchise-record 108 wins en route to an American League East division title. They then took down the rival New York Yankees and defending World Series champion Houston Astros — winners of 100 and 103 games, respectively — before defeating the Los Angeles Dodgers in the Fall Classic.

