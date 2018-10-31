Brock Holt Had Special Message For Red Sox Fans Before World Series Parade

Boston Red Sox fans love Brock Holt, and the utilityman has a message for them: The feeling is mutual.

Holt appeared on stage Wednesday morning with NESN’s Tom Caron prior to the Red Sox’s World Series parade, and he spoke glowingly about not only being a member of the Red Sox organization but also a member of the Boston community.

“We love it in Boston so much, me and my wife, (our son) Griff … We have a house here, so this is kind of like a second home to us now. We’re so thankful to be a part of this city, to be a part of this organization, to be a part of this team, And we all did this together, so ya’ll should be just as proud.”

Hear from Holt in the video above.

Thumbnail photo via Richard Mackson/USA TODAY Sports Images