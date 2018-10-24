Red Sox Turn To David Price For World Series Game 2 Vs. Dodgers

For the first time in his big league career, David Price will be looking to earn his second straight playoff win.

The left-hander notched his first career postseason victory as a starter in Game 5 of the American League Championship Series against the Houston Astros, tossing six scoreless innings to help the Boston Red Sox secure the AL pennant.

Price will return to the mound Wednesday night at Fenway Park for Game 2 of the World Series in hopes of lifting the Red Sox to a 2-0 lead in the best-of-seven series. The Los Angeles Dodgers will counter with right-hander Hyun-jin Ryu.

For a preview of the pitching matchup, check out the video above from “Red Sox Final,” presented by Rodenhiser Heating & Cooling.

Thumbnail photo via Paul Rutherford/USA TODAY Sports