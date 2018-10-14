Red Sox’s David Price, Astros’ Gerrit Cole To Square Off In ALCS Game 2

David Price has the opportunity to curb an unfortunate trend Sunday night at Fenway Park.

The left-hander never has won a playoff game as a starter, but he’ll look to change that when the Boston Red Sox meet the Houston Astros for Game 2 of the ballclubs’ American League Champion Series, which the reigning World Series champions currently lead 1-0 after Saturday’s 7-2 win.

Price will be countered by a tough customer, as the Astros are set to send right-hander Gerrit Cole to the mound.

For a preview of the Game 2 pitching matchup, check out the video above from “Red Sox Final” presented by Rodenhiser Heating & Cooling.

Thumbnail photo via David Butler II/USA TODAY Sports