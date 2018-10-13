Red Sox’s Mitch Moreland Provides Injury Update Ahead Of ALCS Game 1

The injury bug bit Mitch Moreland at the most inopportune time.

The Boston Red Sox first baseman tweaked his hamstring in Game 2 of the American League Division Series against the Yankees, causing him to miss the next two games against New York.

Despite the nagging injury, Moreland was included on the Red Sox’s AL Championship Series roster. Prior to Saturday night’s Game 1 against the Houston Astros at Fenway Park, Moreland shed some light on his status as his team tries to punch a ticket to the World Series.

Thumbnail photo via Bob DeChiara/USA TODAY Sports