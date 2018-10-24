Sandy Leon Breaks Down Red Sox’s Hitting Approach In World Series Game 1 Win

On a cool Tuesday night at Fenway Park, the Boston Red Sox bats were red-hot.

The Red Sox offense mustered up 11 hits in their 8-4 World Series Game 1 win over the Los Angeles Dodgers, highlighted by Eduardo Nunez’s pinch-hit, three-run home run in the seventh inning.

Sandy Leon, who registered two hits in the contest, caught up with NESN’s Guerin Austin after the game to talk about Boston’s hitting approach in the best-of-seven series opener.

Thumbnail photo via Bob DeChiara/USA TODAY Sports