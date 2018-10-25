Alex Cora Provides Steve Pearce Confidence Boost In Red Sox’s Game 2 Win

Alex Cora has a lot of confidence in Steve Pearce.

In the fifth inning of the Boston Red Sox’s World Series Game 2 win over the Dodgers, Los Angeles manager Dave Roberts brought in right-handed pitcher Ryan Madson with two outs. Rather than pinch-hitting for Steve Pearce, Sox skipper Alex Cora elected to keep the righty in.

And it paid off.

Pearce worked a bases-loaded walk to bring in the game-tying run before Boston added two more in the inning en route to a 4-2 victory Wednesday night.

After the game, Pearce caught up with NESN’s Guerin Austin to talk about Cora’s confidence in the first baseman, as well as David Price’s outing and how the team will carry the momentum as the series shifts to the West Coast.

