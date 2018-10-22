Tom Brady Also ‘Hates’ Dodgers, Is Rooting For Red Sox In World Series

When it comes to the 2018 World Series, Julian Edelman and Tom Brady are on the same page.

Edelman, who grew up near San Francisco, recently said he “hates” the Los Angeles Dodgers and wanted them to reach the World Series, only to get “pounded” by The Boston Red Sox. The New England Patriots receiver’s wish is halfway to becoming true, as L.A. and Boston are set to square off in the Fall Classic.

And Brady, like Edelman, also has multiple vesting interests in the World Series.

During his weekly appearance on WEEI’s “Kirk & Callahan,” the Patriots quarterback was asked if he, too, hates the boys in blue. His response should go over well in Red Sox nation.

“I do,” he said Monday morning. “I was a Giants fan growing up and now I am a Red Sox fan. It couldn’t set up any better for the Red Sox to win the World Series, and I think they are going to do it. It’s going to be a lot of fun to watch. It has been awhile since they have been in the World Series, but everyone is paying attention, everyone is following them.

“They have had an incredible season and we’re all cheering them on. It’s going to be pretty sweet.”

Brady, who also grew up in California’s Bay Area, went on to cite Fernando Valenzuela, Steve Garvey, Kirk Gibson and Orel Hershiser as some of the Dodgers he hated growing up.

The Red Sox and the Dodgers will meet Tuesday night in Game 1 of the World Series. First pitch at Fenway Park is scheduled for 8:09 p.m. ET.

Thumbnail photo via Mike DiNovo/USA TODAY Sports Images