Tyreek Hill ‘Not Mad At All’ After Beer Thrown At Him In Patriots’ Win

FOXBORO, Mass. — Tyreek Hill had a big game for the Chiefs on Sunday night at Gillette Stadium.

The Kansas City wide receiver racked up 142 yards with three touchdowns against the New England Patriots. And fans didn’t seem too happy about it — especially after Hill’s highlight-reel TD in the fourth quarter.

After the 24-year old completed the 75-yard score he ran toward the stands. As he slowed himself down and came to a stop, Hill was given the middle finger as well as sprayed with beer.

(You can see the NSFW clip here.)

But Hill didn’t seem too upset about the incident after the Chiefs’ eventual 43-40 loss to New England.

“My coach (Andy Reid) told me, ‘don’t get emotional. Don’t get mad about it because it comes with the territory,'” he said after the game. “I’m not mad at all.”

It likely helped that he put up great numbers on the night.

Hill and the Chiefs now will turn their attention to the 4-2 Cincinnati Bengals as they get set for their second straight “Sunday Night Football” matchup.

Thumbnail photo via Greg M. Cooper/USA TODAY Sports Images