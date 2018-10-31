Watch Brad Marchand Give Bruins Lead With Sweet Wraparound Goal

The first line did it again.

With the Boston Bruins and Carolina Hurricanes tied at two in the third period, Brad Marchand and Patrice Bergeron connected for the second time in the game.

Bergeron passed the puck off to Marchand who fought through Justin Williams and finished off the sequence with a wraparound goal for the 3-2 lead.

Take a look:

Marchand entered hat trick watch with 14:34 to go while Bergeron continued to up his assist total with his third helper of the game.

Thumbnail photo via Marc DesRosiers/USA TODAY Sports Images