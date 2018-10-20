Watch Conor McGregor Give Red Sox World Series Tickets To Boston Firefighters

Leave it to Conor McGregor to treat Boston’s finest to a proper good time.

The UFC superstar was in Beantown on Friday, just hours after the Boston Red Sox clinched a spot in the 2018 World Series. During his visit, McGregor dropped by Back Bay Fire Station, where he gifted 10 World Series tickets to local firefighters.

Oh, he also dished out some of his Proper Whiskey — because of course.

Watch the cool scene unfold in the TMZ Sports video below:

World Series tickets obviously, cost a lot of money. But the lucrative gift likely was just a drop in the hat for McGregor, who reportedly made roughly $10 million from his UFC 229 fight with Khbabi Nurmagomedov.

As for the Red Sox, they await the winner of Saturday night’s National League Championship Series Game 7 between the Los Angeles Dodgers and the Milwaukee Brewers. Game 1 of the World Series is scheduled for Tuesday night at Fenway Park.

Thumbnail photo via Stephen R. Sylvanie/USA TODAY Sports Images