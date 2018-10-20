Watch Yankees Fans ‘Congratulate’ Red Sox On Reaching World Series

For Boston Red Sox fans, perhaps the only thing sweeter than reaching the World Series is wallowing in the tears of New York Yankees fans.

But experiencing both in the same postseason? Now that’s worth savoring.

The Red Sox, of course, pulled off a gentleman’s sweep of the Yankees in the American League Division Series before doing the same against the Houston Astros in the American League Championship Series. And that, as you might expect, is not sitting well with New Yorkers.

Thankfully, the crew at “Jimmy Kimmel Live!” went around the Big Apple in hopes of finding Yankees fans willing to congratulate their rivals on reaching the Fall Classic. The results probably won’t surprise anyone.

Check this out:

The salt is so, so real.

The Red Sox await the winner of Saturday night’s National League Championship Series Game 7 between the Los Angeles Dodgers and the Milwaukee Brewers. Game 1 of the World Series is scheduled for Tuesday night at Fenway Park.

As for the Yankees, they’ll probably be off golfing — or something.

Thumbnail photo via Troy Taormina/USA TODAY Sports Images