Watch Dennis Eckersley Throw First Pitch To Kirk Gibson Before Game 4

The last time Dennis Eckersley threw a World Series pitch to Kirk Gibson, one of the greatest moments in sports history took place.

It took just over 30 years, but Eckersley finally got his mulligan Saturday night at Dodger Stadium.

Gibson, of course, won Game 1 of the 1988 World Series for the Dodgers with a pinch-hit, ninth-inning homer off Eckersley, the Oakland Athletics’ All-Star closer. A hobbled Gibson slowly made his way around the bases, his celebratory fist-pump still a staple of MLB postseason highlight reels.

The two baseball legends combined to throw out the first pitch Saturday night before Game 4 of the World Series between the Dodgers and the Boston Red Sox. The moment certainly wasn’t as historic as the original, but it was special nonetheless.

Just for good measure, let’s look back at Gibson’s memorable home run:

Follow a crushing defeat in Friday night’s Game 3, the Red Sox entered Game 4 with a 2-1 lead in the best-of-seven series. Any concerns that Boston might’ve carried over a post-traumatic malaise were put to bed by manager Alex Cora’s pregame enthusiasm.

