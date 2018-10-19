Watch Mookie Betts Rob Alex Bregman With Incredible Catch In ALCS Game 5

It’s been a tough American League Championship Series for Alex Bregman.

After providing the Boston Red Sox with some bulletin board material before the best-of-seven set even got underway, nothing really has gone the Houston Astros third baseman’s way.

Bregman was robbed of heroics in Wednesday’s Game 4 courtesy of a spectacular game-sealing catch by Andrew Benintendi. One game later, it was déjà vu for Bregman, who was robbed of extra bases by way of a tremendous leaping catch by Mookie Betts in the sixth inning of Thursday’s Game 5 at Minute Maid Park.

The grab also was somewhat of a redemption play for Betts, who was prevented from making an eerily similar jumping snag Wednesday night as Astros fans in the front row came in contact the Red Sox’s outfielder’s glove.

Maybe next time, Alex.

Thumbnail photo via Wendell Cruz/USA TODAY Sports